NBW Capital LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.