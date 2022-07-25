NBW Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $394.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

