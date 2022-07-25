NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.35.

ENPH opened at $213.92 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day moving average of $172.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

