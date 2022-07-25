NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $191.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

