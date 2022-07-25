Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $30,585.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,306,173 coins and its circulating supply is 19,229,514 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

