Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.0395

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $288,069.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,994.37 or 1.00161620 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00176433 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003872 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 77,948,592 coins and its circulating supply is 62,436,790 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.