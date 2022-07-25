NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $98.92 million and $2.55 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,098.14 or 0.99970528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

