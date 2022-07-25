Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 240.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 279,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nestlé Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.51) to €51.00 ($51.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.