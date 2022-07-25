Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

