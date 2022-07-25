Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.71. The stock had a trading volume of 95,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.