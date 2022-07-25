Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.95 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $733.11 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 742,086,106 coins and its circulating supply is 742,085,502 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

