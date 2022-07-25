New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.81

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.87, with a volume of 153633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold Corp. ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

