Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.59 and last traded at $46.67. Approximately 632,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,417,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Newmont

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

