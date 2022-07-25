Newscrypto Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $3.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

