NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $524,818.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $615,645.75 and approximately $524,818.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,110.58 or 0.99922152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017093 BTC.

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,395,339,144 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,107,034 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

