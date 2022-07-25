NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, RTT News reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. 11,517,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,738. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

