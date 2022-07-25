NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

