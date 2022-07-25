NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

