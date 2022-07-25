NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $79.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

