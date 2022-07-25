NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) vs. Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) Financial Review

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 2.06 $1.62 million $0.03 609.54 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

71.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.27% 10.11% 6.93% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Allin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions. It also provides managed services, such as revenue cycle management services comprising billing and collections, electronic claims submission and denials management, electronic remittance and payment posting, and accounts receivable follow-up; and client and support services. Further, the company offers professional services consisting of training, project management, installation services, and application managed services; and consulting services that include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves accountable care organizations, independent physician associations, managed service organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

