NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is William Allan LLC’s 9th Largest Position

William Allan LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.7% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

