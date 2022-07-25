Nimiq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $829,216.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $829,216.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.09 or 0.06971568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00257542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00113241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00672669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00566868 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005763 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,137,177,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,177,544 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

