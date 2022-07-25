Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New €5.45 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €5.75 ($5.81) to €5.45 ($5.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.10 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,815,854. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242,267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

