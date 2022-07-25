Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 3.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.