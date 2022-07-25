Northeast Investment Management Acquires 3,170 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.52. 275,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.89.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

