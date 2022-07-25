Northeast Investment Management Acquires 668 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,033,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.62. 7,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

