Northeast Investment Management Buys 2,184 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,432,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 887,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.75. The stock had a trading volume of 197,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

