Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 118,597 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,961,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,231,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.82. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,689. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

