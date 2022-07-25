Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $85.66. 46,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,052. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

