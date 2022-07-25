Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %

CLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.01. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.