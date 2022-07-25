Northeast Investment Management Purchases 1,168 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,677,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,938. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.