Northeast Investment Management Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Target stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,835. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.