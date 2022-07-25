Novacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $50,312.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,951.65 or 0.99871955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00042623 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004504 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.