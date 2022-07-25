Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.
Old Mutual Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 56.11 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.55. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 53.30 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 802.86.
Old Mutual Company Profile
