Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

Old Mutual Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 56.11 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.55. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 53.30 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 802.86.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

