Omni 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $427.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $427.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00012316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,360 coins and its circulating supply is 563,044 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

