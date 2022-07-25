ONE Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

