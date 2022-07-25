ONE Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 492,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after buying an additional 83,228 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 84,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

