ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.