ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
