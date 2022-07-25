Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $77.21 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $77.21 million and $16.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,839.94 or 0.99977834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

