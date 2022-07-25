O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $770.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $788.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.75.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $688.20 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

