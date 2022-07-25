OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.32 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $84.32 million and approximately $435,239.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,207.60 or 0.99997011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,217,722 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

