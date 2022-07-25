Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 12912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODV shares. Desjardins cut Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

