Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OBNNF stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.