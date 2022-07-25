Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Osisko Mining Stock Performance
OBNNF stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
