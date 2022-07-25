Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Ouster has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ouster will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,016 shares of company stock worth $163,155. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ouster by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 928,985 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 45.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,204,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 376,455 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.