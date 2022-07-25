Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $63.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

