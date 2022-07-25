OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

OZ Minerals stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

