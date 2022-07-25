Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. 83,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,312,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

