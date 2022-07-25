PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) vs. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Financial Analysis

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PagerDuty and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 10 0 2.83 Guidewire Software 2 5 4 0 2.18

Profitability

PagerDuty currently has a consensus target price of $43.35, indicating a potential upside of 63.76%. Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $109.60, indicating a potential upside of 44.08%. Given PagerDuty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

This table compares PagerDuty and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -38.83% -41.92% -14.39% Guidewire Software -18.86% -7.80% -5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and Guidewire Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $281.40 million 8.26 -$107.46 million ($1.38) -19.18 Guidewire Software $743.27 million 8.58 -$66.51 million ($1.81) -42.03

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagerDuty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to capitalize on customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; Guidewire Risk Insights that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance; Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; and Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse, as well as implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

