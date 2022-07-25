Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $383,084.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,832,053 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

