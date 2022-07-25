Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.00. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

