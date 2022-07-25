Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
Park-Ohio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.00. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $30.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Insider Activity at Park-Ohio
In other news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.